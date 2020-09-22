UMG And Outdoor Channel Team Up For 'Country Outdoors Live'

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) NASHVILLE and OUTDOOR CHANNEL are teaming up to bring viewers live, virtual concerts beginning MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th, with "Country Outdoors LIVE Presented by Ram." UMG NASHVILLE artists GARY ALLAN, JORDAN DAVIS, CAYLEE HAMMACK and JOSH TURNER will kick off the fall season with new music showcases every MONDAY night at 8p (ET) on OUTDOOR Channel.

The OUTDOOR CHANNEL's "NICK's Wild Ride" host NICK HOFFMAN, and OUTDOOR SPORTSMAN GROUP's "Country Outdoors" podcast host MARY O'NEILL PHILLIPS will host and help viewers learn details behind the music during each 30-minute show.

View the full schedule below:

•SEPTEMBER 28- GARY ALLAN

•OCTOBER 5- JORDAN DAVIS

•OCTOBER 12- CAYLEE HAMMACK

•OCTOBER 19- JOSH TURNER

“The success of our broadcasts during the summer months proved that this creative way of having two industries – television and music – join forces during these uncertain times [presents] a fun and exciting way for Country music fans to enjoy new music they may not have been exposed to as easily,” said OUTDOOR SPORTSMAN GROUP Pres./CEO JIMMY LIBERATORE. "Our programming content and audience allies closely with Country music fans, so this is a natural development – providing live, exciting programming."

