Hi-Tide Recordings

GREEN HILL MUSIC GROUP has formed a partnership with the FREEHOLD, NJ based Hi-TIDE RECORDINGS, to distribute its catalog of “Surf, Lounge & Exotic Sounds.” The label is owned and operated by husband and wife VINCENT MINERVINO and MAGDALENA O’CONNELL.

“HI-TIDE is the perfect complement to GREEN HILL’s roster," said GREEN HILL GM BLAKE DAVIS. "The strategic opportunity to expand HI-TIDE’s brand and market reach with the added support of PRIMARY WAVE’s brand synergy, sync, and marketing teams is incredibly exciting…not to mention the A&R potential when looking across the roster of all companies.”

“We are excited to be partners with GREEN HILL,” O’CONNELL said “as both brands have a passion for creating atmosphere through music. HI-TIDE is about an 'always on vacation' mindset, providing a quick escape to a faraway shore to watch the surfers, or to a dimly-lit bar for an exotic cocktail.”

“While we draw inspiration from sounds of mid-century Americana, we feel that some of the best music of this style is being created today,” said MINERVINO. “Our goal is to introduce new and developing artists to longtime 'Surf, Lounge & Exotic' music fans, as well as expand the audience. This new partnership with GREEN HILL will help us do just that.”

