Now With Westwood One

WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK has announced details of its new partnership with podcast LIVING CORPORATE, announced at the IAB PODCAST UPFRONT (NET NEWS 9/11). LIVING CORPORATE's flagship thrice-weekly podcast, hosted by ZACHARY NUNN and offering information and interviews about workplace diversity, is joining WESTWOOD ONE along with new podcasts in development.

“As corporate leaders and allies across America work to increase diversity in the workplace and create inclusive, productive environments, the resources presented in the LIVING CORPORATE podcast are critical,” said WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “And for those trying to navigate these issues, ZACH and his team cover just about every situation and challenge someone might face with rich insights and actionable tools.”

"I have had the good fortune of an incredible career thus far, but it has been a trial by fire. Despite nearly 10 years of experience, it has been rare to meet people who look like me who can give me the insight I need to move ahead. Not because they did anything wrong, but because there are so few of them, and even fewer who are in a position to lift as they climb," said NUNN. “My intention from the start has been to create a space that normalizes centering perspectives that often go unheard. In addition to creating content that educates Black and brown professionals in white-majority spaces and equips aspirational allies with unique understanding, I am excited about the fact that our work serves as an albeit digital but affirming head nod to those on the margins who may have no other place where they feel seen. Words cannot express how thrilled I am to have WESTWOOD ONE as a partner as LIVING CORPORATE continues to grow."

