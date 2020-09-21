Seidel (Photo: LinkedIn)

ENTERCOM Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN)/CHARLOTTE APD MARK SEIDEL died of a heart attack this weekend at 37, reports BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA.

SEIDEL was a board operator and producer at THE FAN from 2007 through 2014; he joined PREGAME.COM as producer of two shows and then became PD of LOTUS Sports KBAD-A (920 THE GAME)-KWWN-A-K265EZ (ESPN LAS VEGAS)-KRLV-A-K255CT (FOX SPORTS RADIO LAS VEGAS)/LAS VEGAS in 2015. He returned to THE FAN last OCTOBER as APD.

