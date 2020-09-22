Full Band Performance With Special Guests

REPUBLIC has announced that GLASS ANIMALS will reimagine their globally renowned live show to create a one-time only virtual gig/experience "LIVE IN THE INTERNET" on OCTOBER 15th. The show will feature a full band performance, special guests and creative fan interaction.

GLASS ANIMALS lead singer DAVE BAYLEY said, “I think 90 percent of a live concert’s atmosphere comes from the crowd. It’s about that togetherness and everyone getting on the same level and everyone in the room being part of the same thing. It’s impossible to create that same feeling on the internet. That’s why people still go to sports matches instead of just watching on the TV.

"That atmosphere doesn’t exist on the internet BUT…the internet is good for interacting in a different way. It’s the most powerful thing in the world. You can do things on the internet that you can’t do in real life. It is a new type of performance space. Just like you’d perform and interact differently in a tiny club to how you’d perform in a stadium…you have to interact differently on the web.



"Gaming and social media have pioneered the way people do this and how people enjoy the internet. I think there’s a way to pull some of that cleverness into a streamed music event. So, we’re going to try to do something with that in mind, instead of just performing live to a totally empty room. We did that like every day on our first tour when we started the band, and it’s really not so fun!”



LIVE IN THE INTERNET will be the first time GLASS ANIMALS are able to properly celebrate the band's recently released third album, "Dreamland" with their fans across the globe. The band's third album entered the UK chart at #2 behind TAYLOR SWIFT and was their highest charting album to date.

Tickets to LIVE IN THE INTERNET go on sale FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th here.

