Still Going On

DEVON GILFILLIAN, along with several musical friends, has announced THERE’S AN ELECTION GOING ON – a livestream concert that will take place THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1st at 8p ET in partnership with THE EQUITY ALLIANCE, NUGS.NET and HEADCOUNT.ORG.

The artists will perform MARVIN GAYE’s classic album, What’s Going On, live. The event will also include special guests playing songs of protest, freedom and community. In addition to GILFILLIAN, performers will include AARON LEE TASJAN, BRELAND, DREW HOLCOMB, EMONI WILKINS, GRACE POTTER, JASON ESKRIDGE, JASON ISBELL, JOY OLADOKUN, KATIE PRUITT, KYSHONA ARMSTRONG, LERA LYNN, LOCAL NATIVES, THE LONE BELLOW, NICKIE CONLEY and THE WAR AND TREATY.

An auction will take place in conjunction with the event. Proceeds from the event and auction will benefit NASHVILLE-based grassroots non-profit THE EQUITY ALLIANCE.

Gilfillian said, “I don’t have much political power, but I do have the power of music. I decided I wanted to learn the entirety of MARVIN GAYE’s album, What’s Going On, and use that music to raise money to fight voter suppression, bring people together and share the message that MARVIN was trying to get across. Almost 50 years ago, this album came out, and every word still rings with such relevance.

For further details, visit www.devongilfillian.com.

