"To generate impact in the social space isn't always easy - but when we put the appropriate fundamentals in play; paying attention to audience signals - what triggers reaction, and equally what does not, we get closer to building on; strengthening the overall goals of audience and brand development," noted MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"And brand strength, after all, drives financial value.

"The following is a mash up of high impact tactics that take the least amount of effort and yet drive success towards those goals.

"While it’s INSTAGRAM specific – most of the disciplines you find here are purposeful for any social platform."

Read more about "Increasing Instagram Interaction" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

