Matt & Paul

For the last two years, ALL ACCESS has been graced with the presence and expertise of MATT INGLE to run our Contemporary Christian section. So we are saddened to announce his departure as of this FRIDAY (9/25). Matt will continue to focus on executing new facets to his radio promotion company, MATT INGLE PROMOTIONS, as well as fostering the launch of his new indie record label AESTHETYK.

Joining ALL ACCESS to head up the Contemporary Christian Editor's post is PAUL GOLDSMITH, effective FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER,25th.

ALL ACCESS Pres./Publisher JOEL DENVER noted, "I want to thanks MATT for all of the success and growth that he's brought to ALL ACCESS in our Contemporary Christian section. His hard work and belief in radio and the music has paid off. I know that he will be equally successful with his new label, AESTHETYK. We all look for big things from him and his growing roster. Much love and success to you, MATT.

"I am also so pleased and excited to have PAUL joining our ALL ACCESS FAMILY to continue the great work that MATT's done and grow our Contemporary Christian impact exponentially as our new ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Editor. He's got the knowledge and deep relationships to make things happen and very creative mind.

PAUL has 20+ years in the business and is a veteran of Christian radio. Before starting his own consulting company, GOLDSMITH MEDIA GROUP, in 2015, he served stints at K-LOVE, WAY MEDIA, SALEM MEDIA, and was PD of the AIR1 NETWORK from 2009-2013. He also co-founded and serves as Chief Business Officer at VIDARE CREATIVE, a full-service fundraising agency for nonprofit organizations. PAUL resides just outside of NASHVILLE, TN with his wife MARYANNE and three kids.

INGLE said, “I’m entirely stoked for both PAUL and ALL ACCESS in this new season. He’s an innovator, an astute marketing mind and has established himself as one of CCM radio’s most respected and outspoken rising stars. He’s the perfect fit for this role with ALL ACCESS.”

GOLDSMITH added, "I'm grateful to MATT INGLE for championing Contemporary Christian music and radio to the industry at large and am honored to pick up that mantle. ALL ACCESS is the one-stop shop for all things radio and I'm excited to join this team of professionals who love radio as much as I do."

You can reach PAUL at pgoldsmith@allaccess.com or (312) 772-6781.

« back to Net News