NORTHSHIRE COMMUNICATIONS Alternative WEQX/MANCHESTER, VT-ALBANY, NY longtime PD/morning show host, and host of the JAM N’ TOAST specialty show JEFF MORAD adds OM duties at the heritage Alternative station.

“It is with great pleasure to announce that MR. MORAD has accepted the position of Operations Manager,” said EQX GM MIMI BROWN. “JEFF is the hardest working human I have ever met, and has been my right hand since he accepted the PD position.”

MORAD said, “To be honest, when MIMI told me she was bestowing the title of OM on me, I humbly accepted and immediately snuck away to google what the heck OM meant haha. I came to find out this would be a smooth transition from my current position as PD to OM/PD because the amazing staff at EQX already operates as a well-oiled machine. From MIMI herself as GM to KELLER as Production Director, LUKE as Music Director and NICKI in Sales...all operations at EQX are very manageable.”

MORAD has been at WEQX since 2009.

