Register To Vote For A Say In What Happens During The Next Four Years

Presidential elections have been decided by as little as two-tenths of one percent of the popular vote (KENNEDY-NIXON, 1960). Every. Single. Vote. Counts.

Voting is vital to a healthy democracy. Unless you are living under a rock, you know that against a backdrop of immense social, political and financial upheaval that has affected all of our lives due to COVID-19 as well as vast changes in how we are governed, we are heading toward what may arguablly be called the most important election of our lifetimes. The outcome of this electioon is up to you but -- only if you are registered to vote.

Voting is a right -- but only if you are registered. Don't miss your chance to vote! If you do, you give up your opportunity to be heard regarding who you want to represent you in this historic and contencious climate filled with many social, economic and health/environmental issues.

Your right to vote is precious -- and all you need to do is register and then vote. It takes just a few minutes of your time to register and then vote. ALAN BURNS & ASSOCIATES + ALL ACCESS are proud to have created YOUGOTTA.VOTE to help get you and your radio audiences to register and vote.

Don't sit by and let this opportunity pass. Now its your turn for action! Head to YOUGOTTA.VOTE and check out the many tools and ideas to get yourself, your staff and your audience involved in the election process with step #1, registering to vote.

As the countdown to the NOVEMBER 3rd elections marches forward, as of TODAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd there are now just 40 days remaining until Election Day . That's when the office of President, 35 Senate seats, and all 435 seats in House Of Representatives are up for election.

It gets you and your station to participate in the election to see your candidates win.

YOUGOTTA.VOTE, which debuted AUGUST 4th, contains the tools radio and artists can use to encourage Americans to register and vote. You can share your ideas to get your audience registered with ALAN BURNS or ALL ACCESS.

TIKTOK has just launched TOKTHEVOTE.COM -- check it out!

Make Sure That You Vote Early -- Registration Deadlines Approach

More and more voters are electing to vote early and by mail due to COVID-19. We’re less than 30 days away from the first few state’s registration deadlines. During the first week of OCTOBER there are 13 states that will close registration:

ALASKA

FLORIDA

GEORGIA

HAWAII

INDIANA

KENTUCKY

MISSISSIPPI

NEW MEXICO

OHIO

RHODE ISLAND

SOUTH CAROLINA

TENNESSEE

TEXAS

Here is a listing of all early voting states and their respective voting dates and deadlines.

What’s your station/company doing? Send us samples to share, and we’ll highlight the best!

Remind your listeners how important registering/voting is

Your vote counts … if you use it

You have the power to determine America’s future…but only by voting

Power only matters if you use it. Exercise your power: register and vote

This election could be decided by one vote: yours

Not voting is not a statement. It’s a surrender

Patriots vote. And they remind their friends to vote

We are soliciting creative ideas for boosting engagement from both radio stations and music labels. For questions or suggestions email either jdenver@allaccess.com or alan@burnsradio.com. ALL ACCESS will highlight great suggestions from music and radio, right here. So send them in please!

