Benefits UC Davis Children's Hospital And Crew Nation

WARNER RECORDS rockers DEFTONES have launched a philanthropic campaign called "Adopt-a-Dot" where fans can make a donation for one, or multiple dots from the thousands of pixelated dots that comprise the cover-art of the band's new album "Ohms" coming out this FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th.

The "Ohms" cover art work was created by FRANK MADDOCKS, and all proceeds of "Adopt-a-Dot" will benefit the UC DAVIS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL and LIVE NATION's "Crew Nation," a global relief fund for live music crews who have been impacted by COVID19.

There are 12,995 dots available, once a donator can adopts their dot(s), they have the ability to upload their photo to the site and be a part of the album cover for these two special causes.

Donations can be made at Deftones.com/Adopt.

« see more Net News