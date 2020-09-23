-
Deftones Launch 'Adopt-A-Dot' For Charity
WARNER RECORDS rockers DEFTONES have launched a philanthropic campaign called "Adopt-a-Dot" where fans can make a donation for one, or multiple dots from the thousands of pixelated dots that comprise the cover-art of the band's new album "Ohms" coming out this FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th.
The "Ohms" cover art work was created by FRANK MADDOCKS, and all proceeds of "Adopt-a-Dot" will benefit the UC DAVIS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL and LIVE NATION's "Crew Nation," a global relief fund for live music crews who have been impacted by COVID19.
There are 12,995 dots available, once a donator can adopts their dot(s), they have the ability to upload their photo to the site and be a part of the album cover for these two special causes.
Donations can be made at Deftones.com/Adopt.
