Tommy DeVito (Photo: CNN)

Condolences to the family and friends of TOMMY DEVITO, a founding member of THE FOUR SEASONS, who died of COVID-19 complications at 92.

CNN reports, "DEVITO died in LAS VEGAS on MONDAY, according to his friend ALFREDO NITTOLI, who first posted the news on FACEBOOK. Two other founding members, FRANKIE VALLI and BOB GAUDIO, also released a statement on social media."

It is with great sadness that we report that Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has passed. We send... Posted by Frankie Valli on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

