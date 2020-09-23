Samuelson

ROBERTFEDER.COM is reporting that longtime NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO agriculture and business reporter ORION SAMUELSON is retiring as of DECEMBER 31st.

The 86-year-old station fixture has been with WGN for 60 years, joining the station in 1960 after working in WISCONSIN radio. Along with his farm reports, SAMUELSON hosted the noon hour from 1960 through 2003 and currently hosts SATURDAY mornings with MAX ARMSTRONG.

« back to Net News