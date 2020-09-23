Signs Network Vet Chris Leonard

CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK® has signed on CHRIS LEONARD as EVP/Affiliate and Business Development. LEONARD brings over 30-years of Network experience as a VP/Affiliate Sales for the TOTAL TRAFFIC & WEATHER NETWORK (TTWN), WESTWOOD ONE and METRO NETWORKS.

“We are very excited to have someone with CHRIS’s network experience, reputation and talent on our team”, said COO GARY SPURGEON. “CHRIS will provide a wealth of knowledge, skill and passion to our affiliates and to our network sales operation.”

“I am thrilled to be on the ground floor of this new 24/7 Radio Network”, said LEONARD. “MARK (MARK MCCRAY, Pres./Programming and Operations) and GARY are true radio broadcasters who get it! Finally, an affordable format option for radio owners.”

