Farewell AC

LM COMMUNICATIONS A WGKS (KISS 96.9)/PARIS=LEXINGTON KY flips to Classic Hits. The station keeps the “KISS-FM” moniker, and is now positioning as “LEXINGTON’s Greatest Hits”.

The new sound is described as, "Favorites of the 80's, 90's and Today with BOB & SHERI In The Morning, DELILAH at Night and the Fresh New Sound of KISS 96-9 all day!!"

