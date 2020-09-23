Berryhill

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE has extended its global publishing deal with BMI songwriter/producer BROCK BERRYHILL. BERRYHILL has seen success with #1 songs including KANE BROWN's “Good as You” and “Homesick,” as well as “What Happens in a Small Town” by BRANTLEY GILBERT and LINDSAY ELL. Additionally, he co-wrote KENNY CHESNEY’s current single, “Happy Does” and GILBERT’s “Hard Days.”

“Since moving to NASHVILLE just a few short years ago, BROCK’s been making his mark on MUSIC CITY in a big way with his talent supported by his inspiring work ethic,” said WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN. “He is respected and beloved by everyone who crosses paths with him. We’re excited to extend our partnership with him as he reaches new heights in his career.”

