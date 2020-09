Cuban

The virtual version of PODCAST MOVEMENT has announced that MARK CUBAN will be a keynote speaker at the event, streaming online OCTOBER 19-20. The DALLAS MAVERICKS owner and "SHARK TANK" panelist will appear in conversation with THE NEWSWORTHY founder and host ERICA MANDY.

The event also announced a fourth round of speakers, including:

CARL SCOTT, THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE: GETTING FOUND: HOW AUDIO SEO CAN TRIPLE YOUR AUDIENCE

CLINT SCHAFF, LA TIMES: KEY PODCASTS PARTNERSHIPS THAT DRIVE PROFIT

CAROLYN BERGIER, DYKING OUT: MONETIZING, LIVE (AND VIRTUAL) EVENTS

GORDON FIREMARK, THE PODCAST LAWYER: ACCESSIBILITY -- ARE YOUR PODCASTS ADA COMPLIANT?

MAURICE SMITH, CATEGORY IS: I SAID WHAT I SAID: UNAPOLOGETICALLY USING YOUR VOICE

BRANDON GRUGLE, MULTITUDE PRODUCTIONS: HOW TO RECORD REMOTELY AND HAVE YOUR SHOW SOUND (NEARLY) EXACTLY THE SAME

DONNIE KWAK, COMPLEX: TRANSITIONING FROM VIDEO-FIRST CONTENT TO PODCASTING WITH COMPLEX

JULIA SCHIFINI and ERIC SILVER, MULTITUDE PRODUCTIONS: A LIVE STREAM IS A PODCAST WITH NO EDITS: REMOTE LIVE EVENTS FOR YOUR INDIE PODCAST

KAL AMIN, SOUNDER, GETTING FOUND: HOW AUDIO SEO CAN TRIPLE YOUR AUDIENCE

MELISSA RYCROFT-STRICKLAND, LOGICALLY IRRATIONAL: REALITY STARS PODCASTING

RAE PALERMO, MEGAPHONE: MEASURING AND MONETIZING THE PODCAST NETWORK - FROM INDIE TO ENTERPRISE

RANDY WILBURN, ENCOURAGE BUILD GROW: THINK AND START A PODCAST

KIM FOX, PODFEST CAIRO: QUICK TIPS TO START YOUR PODCAST

TYLER GREENE, THE STORY PRODUCER: YOUR NEXT LIVE SHOW: PRACTICAL TIPS FOR VIRTUAL AND BEYOND

SCOTT VELASQUEZ, FRISSON SYNC and JEFF SCHMIDT, JEFF SCHMIDT PRODUCTIONS: MUSIC SUPERVISION AND SCORING FOR PODCASTS, HOW DOES IT MAKE A DIFFERENCE?

JARID WATSON, CLEVELAND AND BEYOND: ENGAGING INTERVIEWS MADE EASY

AMY CHOI, THE MASH-UP AMERICANS, PODCASTING FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE: POC & BIPOC PODCAST FOUNDERS SOUND OFF

JACK RHYSIDER, DARKNET DIARIES: A PODCAST MARKETING STRATEGY FOR 2020

CHRIS DENSON, INNOVATION CRUSH: KEY PODCASTS PARTNERSHIPS THAT DRIVE PROFIT

