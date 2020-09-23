-
Chris Chaos Voice Tracking Afternoons For WKCN/Columbus, GA
Rock radio veteran CHRIS CHAOS is back in action in afternoons, voice-tracking for PMB BROADCASTING's Active Rock WKCN HD-2 (106.9 ROCKS)/COLUMBUS, GA, in addition to his current gig as PD/afternoons for AJG RADIO CORPORATION Active Rock WCLG (100.1 & 102.3)/MORGANTOWN, WV.
CHAOS previously programmed WKCN and did mornings on sister station Classic Rock WLTC-HD2/COLUMBUS, GA.
Reach out to CHAOS for any Rock voice-tracking at chrischaosproductions@gmail.com.
