The virtual version of DON ANTHONY's MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP 2020 got underway WEDNESDAY morning (9/23) with sessions featuring top talent and top agents and executives, kicking off a daylong stream of panels and sessions.

The day's opening session featured syndicated CUMULUS Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7)/ATLANTA morning host BERT WEISS and PD LOUIE DIAZ (who also served as moderator), ENTERCOM Rock KISW/SEATTLE's BJ SHEA and STEVE MIGS, CUMULUS Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON's ROULA CHRISTIE, syndicated host DANA CORTEZ, and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS morning man DAVE RYAN in a wide-ranging panel touching on topics like politics and the value of personality as radio's strength. The second session, moderated by THE WEISS AGENCY's HEATHER COHEN and opening with a tribute to the late NORM SCHRUTT, focused on the talent-management relationship and what talent can do to protect themselves and stand out in tough times; the panel included agents PAUL ANDERSON and ROSS EATMAN, iHEARTMEDIA's THEA MITCHEM, ENTERCOM's CHRIS OLIVIERO, and CUMULUS' BRIAN PHILIPS.

The day will continue with the presentation of the MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO "Airblazer Award" to iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK and syndicated "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" co-host ANGELA YEE, followed by a panel of women working on-air across the country; SHEA receiving the KIDD KRADDICK Award; a panel of producers; a presentation by consultant TRACY JOHNSON; and a "Battle of the Bits."

See the day's agenda and get more information here. The conference will continue for a second and final day on THURSDAY (9/24).

