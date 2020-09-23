Stigall

The day after CHRIS STIGALL returned to the lineup at CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KCMO-A-K279BI/KANSAS CITY TODAY (9/22) for 10a-noon (CT) (NET NEWS 9/23), his other radio home, SALEM News-Talk WNTP-A (AM 990 THE ANSWER)/PHILADELPHIA, announced that it has extended his contract for two additional years, effective OCTOBER 1st.

“CHRIS has become must-listen-to radio in PHILADELPHIA during these difficult times,” said GM LORENZO CALDARA. “His wit and talent have been incredibly valuable in his first year on the air with us. We’re excited that our audience will be waking up to CHRIS STIGALL for years to come.”

“I’ve never been more proud of what our new team at PHILADELPHIA's AM 990 THE ANSWER has built in our first year,” said STIGALL, who joined THE ANSWER last NOVEMBER after a nine-year stint at crosstown then-CBS RADIO News-Talk WPHT-A. “The smartest audience in radio has been with me in PHILLY for over a decade and I’m excited to continue spending my mornings with them for years to come.”

