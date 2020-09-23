Third Season

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT's CURIOUSCAST has launched the third season of CORUS National Dir./Talk Radio LARRY GIFFORD's "WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU PARKINSON’S" podcast. GIFFORD's own diagnosis of the disease occurred three years ago and sent him down a path that has included becoming an ambassador for the WORLD PARKINSON CONGRESS 2022, co-founder for PD AVENGERS, and host of the MICHAEL J. FOX FOUNDATION's Parkinson's podcast; he hosts she show with NIKI REITMAYER with frequent visits by GIFFORD's wife REBECCA.

“Sharing our Parkinson’s stories is an important first step in raising awareness of what is quietly becoming the fast growing neurological condition on this planet,” said GIFFORD. “I also really want the podcast to reinforce for people who have Parkinson’s in their life that they are not alone.”

