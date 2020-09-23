Holocaust Survivor

Songwriters behind hits from BEYONCÉ, DAVID GUETTA, DUA LIPA and LEWIS CAPALDI have worked with HOLOCAUST survivor and educator BEN LESSER for a new global music campaign based on real-life stories and experiences from victims of the HOLOCAUST.



The first release from the campaign with online education and charity initiative THE GLOBAL CLASSROOM, a collaboration with the UNITED NATIONS WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION in partnership with BMG, is the "Choose Love" EP, now available on all major streaming platforms.



The campaign was launched by BEN LESSER in a special edition of THE GLOBAL CLASSROOM webcast YESTERDAY to an audience of an estimated 1.8m schoolchildren worldwide.



It is the first of a series of releases expected to emerge from a collaboration between THE GLOBAL CLASSROOM and BMG SOUNDLABS, the company’s proprietary songwriting series. Proceeds from the special projects will go to benefit global humanitarian efforts.

