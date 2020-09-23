Mediabase

Effective with the airplay week of OCTOBER 4-10, MEDIABASE is making changes to its PUBLISHED and ACTIVATOR panels, including the addition of four Country stations: GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS KVOO/TULSA; iHEARTMEDIA WNCB/RALEIGH; ENTERCOM WPAW/GREENSBORO, NC; and SOUTHERN STONE COMMUNICATIONS WKRO/DAYTONA BEACH, FL.

These changes will be updated on the site by the evening of FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9th. New Country weights will be released by FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th. These changes were made based on NIELSEN results from the Fall 2019 and Winter 2020 survey periods. Due to the pandemic, and the advisory caution NIELSEN AUDIO gave to subscribers, MEDIABASE is currently reviewing Spring 2020 data and will review for another change to come shortly.

Country station drops will be announced at a later date.

« see more Net News