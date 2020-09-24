Tom Gregory

Fast-rising global artist TOM GREGORY has been signed by MILK & HONEY to a global management deal, it was announced by company President/founder LUCAS KELLER.

The signing marks MILK & HONEY’s growing initiative for expansion in EUROPE, having recently opened offices in LONDON and AMSTERDAM. This is the company’s first serious step outside of electronic music and songwriter producers.

GREGORY comes to MILK & HONEY through the group’s relationship with MATT JAMES and FRANK SANDERS from electronic client M22, Both will be part of Team TOM alongside MILK & HONEY. GREGORY’s new album, "Heaven In A World So Cold," came out on SEPTEMBER 18th and hit every SPOTIFY NEW MUSIC FRIDAY in the world, while his current single is Top 5 at both GERMAN and FRENCH radio, with U.K. radio programmers warming up quickly.

Commented KELLER, “When MATT and FRANK first played me TOM’s music, I knew that I just had to be involved. This kid is a global super star and we had recently discussed rallying behind a global pop artist, which makes total sense given our track record of hits, especially with singer songwriters. TOM is a global priority for our company and we plan to make a major impact in the U.K. and U.S. markets in the next 24 months."

GREGORY’s hits include “Finger Tips,” “Run To You,” “Losing Sleep,” “Honest” and “Small Steps,” songs that have collectively garnered over 93.6 million streams on SPOTIFY and over 9 million on APPLE MUSIC. His JANUARY 2020 release, “Fingertips,” charted at #1 in GERMANY, #6 in FRANCE and has over 48.5 million SPOTIFY streams and 5.5 million on APPLE MUSIC. His next release, “Never Let Me Down,” was a #1 hit in AUSTRIA, POLAND and #3 in GERMANY (with over 78 million streams on SPOTIFY and 7.9 million on APPLE MUSIC) and his newest release “Rather Be You” charting at #6 on GERMAN radio with 5 million SPOTIFY streams and 1.4 million on APPLE MUSIC. In addition, he has over 33,372,713 collective views on YOUTUBE.

Added MILK & HONEY NEW YORK office head and manager ALEX HARROW, “The entire MILK & HONEY family and I could not be more excited about TOM. He’s the complete package. The sky is the limit for him and we are excited and humbled to be along for the ride. His debut album is just the tip of a very large iceberg."

Said GREGORY, “I’m absolutely thrilled to have all of this coming together. I’m from such a small town in the north of ENGLAND where opportunities like this rarely happen to people! It’s a privilege to know that the guys at MILK & HONEY really believe in my vision and I know together we will make the next steps for me breaking out of EUROPE. This, along with my latest album release, is making for super-exciting times ahead!”

M22's MATT JAMES and FRANK SANDERS are "excited to have TOM GREGORY as a part of our team. He is already showing what he is capable of with the current success internationally and we are so excited to be a part of this journey with him.”

