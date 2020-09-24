Benztown Salutes Gale Sayers

BENZTOWN has created an audio tribute to former CHICAGO BEARS HALL OF FAME running back GALE SAYERS, who passed away at 77 after a battle with dementia.

You can listen to it here.

SAYERS' NFL career spanned seven seasons, during which he led the league twice in rushing and earned five first-team ALL-PRO selections. He was also a talented kick-returner, with more than 3,000 return yards and eight return touchdowns. In SAYERS' 1977 PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME induction, legendary BEARS head coach GEORGE HALAS said, "If you want to see perfection as a running back, you best get hold of a film of GALE SAYERS. He was poetry in motion. His like will never be seen again."

A key figure in the 1971 film, "BRIAN's Song", based on SAYERS' autobiography "I Am Third," the movie follows his friendship with teammate BRIAN PICCOLO as PICCOLO battles embryonal cell carcinoma at age 26.

The BENZTOWN tribute to GALE SAYERS was written and voiced by BILL ROYAL, and produced by TOM BAKER.

