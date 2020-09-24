Closing

OWOW RADIO, the eclectic Triple A streaming station in CLEVELAND, is closing down as of OCTOBER 2nd, reports crosstown NBC affiliate WKYC-TV, whose MONICA ROBINS hosts the weekend "NAKED BRUNCH" show on OWOW.

The closing of the station, created by former WMMS PD JOHN GORMAN in 2015, was attributed to the "negative business environment" in the pandemic, which directly impacted the local advertisers that supported the operation. A press release cited increased streaming ratings up 20% year-to-year but added that SUMMER revenue accounted for over half of the station's total for the year.

« see more Net News