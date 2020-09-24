-
Virtual Morning Show Boot Camp Returns For Second Day Of Sessions
September 24, 2020 at 7:25 AM (PT)
The virtual version of DON ANTHONY's MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP 2020 returned for its second and final day THURSDAY (9/24) with panels and presentations covering topics from the industry's recovery to podcasting, the pandemic, and more.
The agenda for TODAY:
- 10a (ET) Radio Roundtable - Coming Back From Chaos, with SUSAN LARKIN, ROY LAUGHLIN, MARV NYREN, JIM RYAN, LESLIE WHITTLE, and JON ZELLNER, moderated by MIKE MCVAY
- 11a: JACOBS MEDIA's FRED JACOBS on Lessons Learned By Radio During A Pandemic
- 12:30p FUTURI MEDIA's DANIEL ANSTANDIG on The Future of Radio: 5 Things That Will Change Everything
- 1:30p Podcast Master Class 2 with ELIZABETH KAY, INTERN JOHN, and KEVIN ROLSTON, moderated by STEVE GOLDSTEIN
- 2:30pm NUVOODOO's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS on Morning Radio In The New Abnormal: What's New? What's Not? What's Next?
- 3:30pm Looking Your Best On The Radio with MAHONEY, KELLIE RASBERRY, SPENCE, NICK STEELE, and RICK STRAUSS, moderated by SHAWN TEMPESTA
- 4:30pm Syndication: The Growing Lane of Opportunity
