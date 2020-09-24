Second Day

The virtual version of DON ANTHONY's MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP 2020 returned for its second and final day THURSDAY (9/24) with panels and presentations covering topics from the industry's recovery to podcasting, the pandemic, and more.

The agenda for TODAY:

10a (ET) Radio Roundtable - Coming Back From Chaos, with SUSAN LARKIN, ROY LAUGHLIN, MARV NYREN, JIM RYAN, LESLIE WHITTLE, and JON ZELLNER, moderated by MIKE MCVAY

11a: JACOBS MEDIA's FRED JACOBS on Lessons Learned By Radio During A Pandemic

12:30p FUTURI MEDIA's DANIEL ANSTANDIG on The Future of Radio: 5 Things That Will Change Everything

1:30p Podcast Master Class 2 with ELIZABETH KAY, INTERN JOHN, and KEVIN ROLSTON, moderated by STEVE GOLDSTEIN

2:30pm NUVOODOO's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS on Morning Radio In The New Abnormal: What's New? What's Not? What's Next?

3:30pm Looking Your Best On The Radio with MAHONEY, KELLIE RASBERRY, SPENCE, NICK STEELE, and RICK STRAUSS, moderated by SHAWN TEMPESTA

4:30pm Syndication: The Growing Lane of Opportunity

