Former CROMWELL Sports WPRT (102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE morning co-host BRADEN GALL has formed a new podcast network focused on NASHVILLE sports.

NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL reports that GALL's new 440 SPORTS is starting with four podcasts, "THE 440," a daily under-10-minute update hosted by GALL; "THE GOLD STANDARD," a weekly PREDATORS podcast with GALL and THE ATHLETIC's ADAM VINGAN; a weekly SEC football podcast, "FRINGE ELEMEBT," with GALL and ERIN DUGAN; and GALL and STEVE CAVENDISH hosting "LAMESTREAM SPORTS," looking at media and business aspects of NASHVILLE sports.

