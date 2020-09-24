2021 Slate

CROOKED MEDIA announced its 2021 slate of new podcasts at the X FRONTS virtual independent upfront event THURSDAY (9/24).

The shows, unveiled by Head of Sales GIANCARLO BIZZARRO, include a second season of REBECCA NAGLE's "THIS LAND"; "544 DAYS," a coproduction with A24 with WASHINGTON POST reporter JASON REZAIAN telling his story about being imprisoned in IRAN; and a podcast with author and NEW YORK TIMES columnist DAMON YOUNG.

« see more Net News