Crooked Media's 2021 Podcast Additions Include Jason Rezaian, Damon Young, Second Season Of 'This Land'
CROOKED MEDIA announced its 2021 slate of new podcasts at the X FRONTS virtual independent upfront event THURSDAY (9/24).
The shows, unveiled by Head of Sales GIANCARLO BIZZARRO, include a second season of REBECCA NAGLE's "THIS LAND"; "544 DAYS," a coproduction with A24 with WASHINGTON POST reporter JASON REZAIAN telling his story about being imprisoned in IRAN; and a podcast with author and NEW YORK TIMES columnist DAMON YOUNG.
