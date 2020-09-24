Airing This Weekend

SIRIUSXM COMEDY GREATS will air LENNY BRUCE's "long lost" 1964 album "LENNY BRUCE IS OUT AGAIN" TOMORROW (9/25) at 8p (ET). The much-bootlegged album of clips from BRUCE's standup act was sold by BRUCE at his shows and is not the album of the same name that was released by PHIL SPECTOR's PHILLES RECORDS.

BRUCE's daughter KITTY BRUCE will sit down for an hour-long panel interview moderated by SIRIUSXM's RON BENNINGTON, with actor LUKE KIRBY (who plays BRUCE on AMAZON PRIME's "THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL") and comedian and CNN host W. KAMAU BELL on hand. The panel will air FRIDAY at 5p (ET).

Both shows will repeat on SATURDAY and SUNDAY.

