Debate Coverage

FOX NEWS RADIO is planning live coverage of the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates. Coverage will begin with the first debate in CLEVELAND SEPTEMBER 29th, with a pre-show starting at 8:06p (ET) and coverage concluding at 11:29:50p (ET); the pre-show and post-show will include commercial breaks.

National Correspondent JARED HALPERN and analyst JOSH KRAUSHAAR will lead the network's radio coverage of the debates; FOX NEWS' CHRIS WALLACE will moderate the first debate.

