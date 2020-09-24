-
Fox News Radio Sets Debate Coverage
FOX NEWS RADIO is planning live coverage of the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates. Coverage will begin with the first debate in CLEVELAND SEPTEMBER 29th, with a pre-show starting at 8:06p (ET) and coverage concluding at 11:29:50p (ET); the pre-show and post-show will include commercial breaks.
National Correspondent JARED HALPERN and analyst JOSH KRAUSHAAR will lead the network's radio coverage of the debates; FOX NEWS' CHRIS WALLACE will moderate the first debate.
