The Bob & Tom Show Will Be Back On TV

THE INDY STAR is reporting that WESTWOOD ONE's nationally syndicated BOB & TOM SHOW are returning to late night TV.

The source reports that video from the morning broadcast earlier in the day from the studio, based at iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WFBQ/INDIANAPOLIS, will air 30-minute highlight shows starting MONDAY, OCTOBER 5th on WNDY (MYINDY-TV 23)/INDIANAPOLIS.

From 2008 to 2010, BOB & TOM ran a 60-minute highlight show at MIDNIGHT on cable network WGN AMERICA which also ran on WTTV-4/INDIANAPOLIS.

« see more Net News