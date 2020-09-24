-
The Bob & Tom Show Doing Late Night TV In Indianapolis
September 24, 2020 at 8:54 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
THE INDY STAR is reporting that WESTWOOD ONE's nationally syndicated BOB & TOM SHOW are returning to late night TV.
The source reports that video from the morning broadcast earlier in the day from the studio, based at iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WFBQ/INDIANAPOLIS, will air 30-minute highlight shows starting MONDAY, OCTOBER 5th on WNDY (MYINDY-TV 23)/INDIANAPOLIS.
From 2008 to 2010, BOB & TOM ran a 60-minute highlight show at MIDNIGHT on cable network WGN AMERICA which also ran on WTTV-4/INDIANAPOLIS.
-