Three New Podcasts

DCP ENTERTAINMENT CEO CHRIS COLBERT announced some new additions to the company's podcast roster at the X FRONTS independent podcast virtual upfront event TODAY (9/24).

The new shows include "SAY THEIR NAME," a documentary podcast telling the stories of the families of Black people who have been victims of police brutality and following them after the headlines and protests die down, launching OCTOBER 12th; "WHO WAS PRINCE?," an examination of the late legendary performer's life, hosted by TOURÉ; and "THE POLITICS OF FOOD" with CHRISTINA GONZALEZ, coming in first quarter 2021.

