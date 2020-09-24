Litwin (Photo: davidgoldmanphoto.com)

NEIL JACOBSON's HALLWOOD MEDIA adds CORY LITWIN as Executive VP. LIWIN brings his roster of hip-hop writer-producers to the management company. LIWIN's roster includes MURDA BEATZ and his collective, MURDA GANG, as well as many others. The GRAMMY-nominated MURDA BEATZ has worked with DRAKE, MIGOS, TRAVIS SCOTT, CARDI B and more.

HALLWOOD MEDIA CEO/Founder NEIL JACOBSON commented, "Watching CORY build his business over these past few years has been incredible. CORY is the rare combination of a brilliant manager and a natural A&R. He is an incredible salesman which is really important, but he also has magic ears, which is what is so rare. As an executive, he will help lead this company through the great boom in the songwriter and producer space that we are so lucky to be well positioned for."

LITWIN added, "I am honored to be joining the incredible team NEIl has created at HALLWOOD MEDIA. This is a great opportunity to help my clients grow within an innovative company that exclusively serves producers and songwriters. Tremendous advances in distribution technology have created a moment of great opportunity for songwriters and producers all over the world. Through our service-first approach, we look forward to being the best advocates we can be as this all comes to fruition."

Litwin And Jacobson (Photo: davidgoldmanphoto.com)

« see more Net News