BMG is forming a strategic partnership with FRENCH Ligue 1 football club OLYMPIQUE DE MARSEILLE (OM) and owner FRANK MCCOURT which includes the launch of OM RECORDS, a new label for Hip Hop, Rap, and R&B.

OM Records will be headquartered in MARSEILLE, a city that has been a stronghold for FRENCH Hip Hop and Rap since the 1990s.

The new partnership makes BMG the exclusive music partner for all of OM's music projects and musical activities. It also includes a licensing agreement for BMG's production music library which OM will use for all its internal and external content.

OLYMPIQUE DE MARSEILLE President JACQUES-HENRI EYRAUD said, "OLYMPIQUE DE MARSEILLE is above all a football club, but its impact goes far beyond the fields, especially among young people in MARSEILLE. L'OM is a powerful lever to unleash the great artistic potential of this population. MARSEILLE has been a cradle of FRENCH Rap and Hip Hop since the IAM collective and the links between OM and local artists have been strong for years. The launch of OM RECORDS strengthens this link and symbolizes the club's desire to promote the unique energy that emanates from MARSEILLE and its people all over the world."

BMG/NEW YORK Repertoire & Marketing EVP JON LOEFFLER added, "It has been almost three years since FRANK MCCOURT approached us about exploring a partnership between OLYMPIQUE DE MARSEILLE and BMG. He recognized the natural synergies between many of the young OM football players and the music scene in MARSEILLE. We are thrilled to have now formalized this partnership and look forward to celebrating the culture and passion of sports and music in MARSEILLE. It is a winning combination. Allez OM!"

EMILIE HAUCK has been appointed as A&R and Project Manager, to manage the new label imprint and all other music activities with the club. HAUCK is based in MARSEILLE and reports to SYLVAIN GAZAIGNES, General Manager BMG FRANCE.

GAZAIGNES said, "The cultural link between Hip Hop and soccer is very strong, especially in a city like MARSEILLE with such a vibrant and creative music scene. The partnership with OM offers new opportunities for established acts, emerging talents and artist collectives from MARSEILLE, the South of FRANCE and AFRICA."

OM has the highest brand recognition of any sports team in FRANCE and has been one of the nation's favorite clubs for over 25 years. Over the years, its creative team of social media experts, graphic designers, editors, and motion designers have developed a very strong presence on social networks. In 2020, OM was the first Ligue 1 club to broadcast a live match on TWITCH.

« see more Net News