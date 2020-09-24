Debuts 9/27

UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS' STORIC MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK will debut a new podcast on the search for the missing images and identities of 30 fallen VIETNAM WAR soldiers. The 14-episode "FINDING FACES," debuting on SEPTEMBER 27th (Gold Star Mothers and Family Day), is hosted by RYAN KERN and follows veterans PHIL MADIO and CASEY POLASKI as they look for photographs and identities of the last 30 soldiers from NEW ENGLAND missing from the VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL Wall of Faces Project.

KERN said, “For some who died during the VIETNAM war, their legacies have yet to be honored. And for the families left behind, closure is still needed. Through FINDING FACES we aim to find the missing photos of those who died for our freedom, along with investigating and resolving any of the remaining questions or issues their loved ones are still holding on to five decades later.”



“STORIC is incredibly proud and honored to debut this important podcast,” added STORIC Founder/Pres. KRISTIN VERBITSKY. “RYAN KERN’s FINDING FACES is deeply moving and poignant and we could not imagine a better day to launch the series than on Gold Star Mothers and Family Day -- a day that pays tribute to these heroic missing soldiers and their families.”

