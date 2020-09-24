Stevens

Country artist RAY STEVENS will reopen his West NASHVILLE showroom, "CabaRay," and resume live concerts on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1st. Concerts will be held every THURSDAY and SATURDAY night at 7:30p (CT).

The entertainment venue will reopen with a limited capacity of 125 guests, and socially distanced tables set up throughout the venue. During the initial reopening phases, dinner will not be available, but guests will still be offered drinks, snacks and desserts.

"We're excited to be able to get back to playing music, singing, laughing and having fun, all at a CDC-approved social distance, of course," said STEVENS.

