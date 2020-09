Blows Past $500 Million Raised Mark

A fresh infusion of funding has pushed the HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND over the $500 million mark over the last two months. HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND first went public on the LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE two years ago. MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE is reporting the latest shares to hit the market raised approximately $237 million in just 72 hours.

