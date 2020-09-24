Tyler

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WITL/LANSING, MI Brand Mgr., Dir. of Content and afternoon personality CHRIS TYLER revealed TODAY (9/24) that he will be departing the station at the end of the week. He has been with the station for 23 years.

In a note posted to the station’s web site and FACEBOOK page TODAY, TYLER said, “It's been a good, long ride. But even all good, long rides have to end. For me that will be this FRIDAY at 7p. It is then I will be leaving WITL. As we all know, every job has its ups and downs, but I've got to tell you that I have been fortunate to be able to wake up and look forward to coming to work here since OCTOBER of 1997 … Along with radio I have had many other interests over the years and I will be exiting WITL … in pursuit of those and other ventures that I'm extremely excited about.”

He told listeners, “I have always been profoundly grateful for my career at WITL as I have always realized that you can do anything else with your time but you've always been here in support of this station. In fact, I have never worked at a radio station that has had such a positive and unique relationship with its listeners.”

The job opening is not yet posted on the TOWNSQUARE web site.

