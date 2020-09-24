Michael Kiwanuka

MICHAEL KIWANUKA has won the 2020 HYUNDAI MERCURY PRIZE for his KIWANUKA album on POLYDOR. It was announced live on the BBCs ONES THE ONE SHOW by presenter ANNIE MAC.

The decision was made by judges on a ZOOM call just 24 hours before the announcement. KIWANUKA appeared in the studio under false pretenses as MAC revealed the singer-songwriter had been under the impression he was there for a JOOLS HOLLAND interview.

KIWANUKA has been nominated for all three of his albums but this is his first MERCURY prize win. The LP was widely acclaimed by critics upon release and also earned him a BRIT nomination.

MICHAEL KIWANUKA said, “I don’t even know what to say - I’m speechless. This is amazing…I don’t even have any words. This is ridiculous, it’s crazy! I’m so happy. Third time’s a charm. It’s blown my mind. I’m over the moon, I'm so excited - this is for art, for music, for albums. This is the only thing I've ever wanted to do so to win a MERCURY is a dream come true. I’m so happy. Music and art means so much to me and this is an award that celebrates that, so I’m over the moon.”

According to the Official Charts Company, the winning album, which peaked at No.2, has sales to date of 74,928.

