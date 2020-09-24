November Virtual Tour

COLD WAR KIDS has announced plans for a landmark virtual tour featuring four unique concert performances scheduled through NOVEMBER. Tickets will go on sale to the general public SEPTEMBER 24 at 10a (PT)/1p (ET). All four shows on the virtual tour will begin at 6p (PT)/9m (ET); the shows will then be archived through SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29th, one week after the final event.

The band will commemorate the virtual tour with an exclusive line of limited-edition merchandise, including a virtual tour t-shirt, a ROBBERS & COWARDS anniversary t-shirt, and a NEW AGE NORMS hoodie.

In AUGUST COLD WAR KIDS released NEW AGE NORMS 2, the second installment of a three-album trilogy begun with last year’s acclaimed NEW AGE NORMS 1. It was produced and mixed by GRAMMY® Award-winner SHAWN EVERETT (ALABAMA SHAKES, KACEY MUSGRAVES, THE WAR ON DRUGS) and written by all five members of COLD WAR KIDS. The tour is in support of the release. For Ticket info and specifics click here.

The bands partners, NOCAP, the brainchild of ROXY THEATER co-owner and musician CISCO ADLER along with an all-star list of partners in the music and tech industries, is both a platform and promoter of venue-based livestream concerts giving fans around the world access to intimate live performances with unlimited capacity.

