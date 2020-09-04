Concord Launches Podcasts

CONCORD has launched a new podcast and video series, "Gone In 30 Minutes," presented by CRAFT RECORDINGS. Featuring musical guests from around the world, each episode examines what creative types are doing at any given moment. The series is limited to a 25-minute remote interview, ending with a five-minute ‘Lightning Round’ of questions leading to surprising answers. This series offers a view into not only how artists spend their day, but how that has changed under the unique confines of 2020.

The series is hosted by GRAMMY-nominated co-author and veteran publishing executive TOM DeSAVIA, who has written two bestselling books about the LOS ANGELES punk rock scene with X's JOHN DOE. Confirmed and upcoming guests include THE NATIONAL's MATT BERNINGER, WILLIAM BELL, MATT NATHANSON, MR. HUDSON, GEORGE THOROGOOD, and DUFF McKAGAN, among others. The next episode will feature the OLD 97's RHETT MILLER, MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th.

Said DeSAVIA, "It's a privilege to get to speak to creators around the globe during this time in history, finding the commonalities in both struggles and personal success among our creative community. It's also a great excuse to see old friends and make new ones while we're social distancing from each other. It's a real lifeline for me that I'm thrilled and honored to be able to share with others."

Released today, the most recent episode features megaproducer, songwriter and one of the founding members of DJ trio MAJOR LAZER. WALSHY FIRE, who chats from his home in JAMAICA, where he is staying creative and working on several new projects. A global artist, WALSHY FIRE discusses the immense impact the pandemic has had on the world and reveals how his music style has been evolving since lockdown.

The first episode of the podcast launched on AUGUST 11th and featured singer-songwriter and ROUNDER RECORDS artist CAROLINE SPENCE, who shares insights into her songwriting and how music deeply influenced her as a child; from writing her first song at the age of seven to the present day. She also discusses how living in quarantine has affected her songwriting process.

The second episode featured legendary singer-songwriter and musician MARTIN PAGE, who not only gives advice to songwriters during quarantine but also talks about pioneering "social distanced" writing with renowned songwriter BERNIE TAUPIN in the '80s. His songs include STARSHIP's "We Built This City" and HEART's "These Dreams."

Released last week, the third episode features the legendary drummer and member of MEMPHIS’ celebrated rock band BIG STAR, JODY STEPHENS, who reflects on early days with the band and looks to the future, sharing details about his current writing process and his role as CEO at renowned ARDENT STUDIOS

CRAFT RECORDINGS VP Content Development & Strategy LAURA SAEZ commented, “We’re capturing authentic and candid conversations as our guests describe how their creative processes and daily lives are shifting and adapting during this unprecedented time. By openly sharing their personal experiences and challenges of creating, while finding humor in the chaos, they allow us all to feel a much-needed sense of community.”

Full episodes of "Gone In 30 Minutes" video series are available on the official CRAFT RECORDINGS YOUTUBE channel and via IGTV on the series INSTAGRAM account @gonein30mins. As a podcast series, "Gone In 30 Minutes" is distributed to APPLE, SPOTIFY, STITCHER and wherever listeners enjoy podcasts.

