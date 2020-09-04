Get Out The Vote

The BLACK AMERICAN MUSIC ASSOCIATION (BAM) has a partnered with the “VOTING RIGHTS ARE CIVIL RIGHTS” initiative.

The objective is to protect the vote in the 14 swing states and 54 counties with high African American and Latino populations.

BAM Co-Founder DEMMETTE GUIDRY said, “In the past four months we’ve seen the power of the youth when they stand up and make themselves heard. This is the next step in harnessing the power of the streets in conjunction with the industry and artist community to not only make change on the national level, but also on the state and local levels.

“Something we are committed to pursuing over the next several years. Through working in coalition with our artists, industry executives and election officials we can transform our cultural relevance into community relevance empowering future generations.”

“VOTING RIGHTS ARE CIVIL RIGHTS” Representative ION SANCHO added, “The 2020 election provides America with her greatest opportunity to remedy the poisonous legacy of slavery and it's spawn, institutional racism, since the end of the CIVIL WAR.

“TODAY we are all video witnesses to the injustices we have kept hidden from ourselves, lest we question the myth of American Exceptionalism we use to cloak our history. Slavery flawed our founders, but their wisdom gave us a government that we can change, at the ballot box, to make, in their words, "a more perfect union".

“TODAY, our efforts, allied with the greatest artists and talent we possess, act in concert to ensure all Americans can vote, fulfilling the real greatness of America, one nation, with liberty and justice for all.”

Additional coalition members include BMAC, THE KEVIN LYMAN GROUP, and THE PUBLICISTS FORUM.

