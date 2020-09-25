Haley & Michaels (Photo: Jon-Paul Bruno)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to SHANNON HALEY and husband RYAN MICHAELS of Country duo HALEY & MICHAELS who welcomed their first child, daughter KIERA HARMONY MICHAELS on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th.

“We could not be more in love with her,” the couple wrote on INSTAGRAM. “We are so excited to share this news with you, along with our song that we wrote for her, ‘Born Yesterday.’” Listen here.

