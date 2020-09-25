Carmona

RIVIERA BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3/96.1)/PHOENIX PM drive personality JOSHUA "CRISCO KIDD" CARMONA has resigned to tackle a campaign for mayor of PHOENIX. CARMONA, who hosts the CRISCO KIDD BLOCK PARTY is also heard on SIRIUSXM's PITBULL'S GLOBALIZATION on weekends.

CARMONA commented, "With the events that have affected our city since MARCH, and our elected officials' lack of response and leadership, my mind and my heart, feel it iT'S TIME to represent and serve the people of PHOENIX."

The CARMONA campaign has set up www.itstimephoenix.com and you can get to know more about CARMONA here.

No word from KKFR on who will be succeeding CARMONA in afternoons.

