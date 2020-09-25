Deal

SPOTIFY has signed a first-look development deal with longtime entertainment executive PETER CHERNIN's CHERNIN ENTERTAINMENT to develop its podcasts into television series and movies. The first podcast to be adapted under the deal is "THE CLEARING," in collaboration with PINEAPPLE STREET MEDIA.

“At SPOTIFY, we believe that the extraordinary growth of audio will continue to attract the world’s great creators and make podcasts a premier destination for original IP,” said SPOTIFY Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer DAWN OSTROFF. “As we continue to expand our content ambitions, we are thrilled to collaborate with PETER CHERNIN, who, along with his exceptional team, are the perfect partners to help us share these stories with audiences across mediums and around the world. Together, we can usher in a new era for podcasts as source material.”

“Audio is by far the fastest-growing medium in the entertainment business, and with over 250 originals and thousands of hours of content, SPOTIFY has one of the largest libraries of unattached IP that exists in the world today -- and that library is being added to daily,” said CHERNIN ENTERTAINMENT Chairman/CEO PETER CHERNIN. “This treasure trove of content plus the acceleration of new voices and stories provides an enormous opportunity to transform these addictive stories and IP into content for the screen.”

