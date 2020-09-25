Laffoon

JERRY RANDAL (RANDY) LAFFOON, 75% owner of METRO RADIO GROUP, LLC, the licensee of Sports KREF-A-K257DA (SPORTS TALK 1400 THE REF)/NORMAN, OK, passed away WEDNESDAY (9/23) at 60.

LAFFOON was the operator of cell phone stores in the NORMAN and OKLAHOMA CITY areas and later, with CASEY VINYARD, bought KREF and also owned local magazines BOYD STREET and 19TH STREET.

A service will be held on MONDAY (9/28) at 10a (CT) at NORMAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS' HARVE COLLINS STADIUM. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to NORMAN REGIONAL HEALTH FOUNDATION, P.O. Box 1665, NORMAN, OK 73070 (nrhfoundation.org) or NORMAN PUBLIC SCHOOL FOUNDATION, 131 S. Flood Avenue, NORMAN, OK 73069 (npsfok.com).

