Andre 'Dr. Dre' Brown (Photo: Instagram)

News on the medical and financial struggles for former YO! MTV RAPS and WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK co-host ANDRE "DR. DRE" BROWN. BROWN has experienced tragically debilitating complications due to diabetes. BROWN's former morning teammate at HOT 97, LISA G. is helping raise funds to help out BROWN.

See more from NEWSDAY.

