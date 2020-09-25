Nelson (Photo: Pamela Springsteen)

Country legend WILLIE NELSON debuted an animated video TODAY (9/25) for his 2018 song, "Vote 'Em Out." Watch the video here.

NELSON will be among the performers TOMORROW (9/26) at the "FARM AID 2020 On The Road" virtual festival taking place. Also on the festival lineup are BRANDI CARLILE, CHRIS STAPLETON, JAMEY JOHNSON, MARGO PRICE, JOHN MELLENCAMP, NEIL YOUNG, DAVE MATTHEWS, NORAH JONES, JACK JOHNSON, NATHANIEL RATELIFF and many more (NET NEWS 9/1). The event will air online at FarmAid.org, AXS TV, and on SIRIUSXM's "WILLIE'S Roadhouse" (ch. 59) and "DAVE MATHEWS BAND Radio" (ch. 30) channels from 8-11p (ET).

« see more Net News