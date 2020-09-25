Farm Aid

Ahead of FARM AID's "Farm Aid 2020 On The Road" virtual festival taking place this SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th, Country legend WILLIE NELSON debuted an animated video TODAY (9/25) for his 2018 song, "Vote 'Em Out." Watch the video here.

NELSON is part of the festival lineup, along with BRANDI CARLILE, CHRIS STAPLETON, JAMEY JOHNSON, MARGO PRICE, JOHN MELLENCAMP, NEIL YOUNG, DAVE MATTHEWS, JACK JOHNSON, NATHANIEL RATELIFF and many more (NET NEWS 9/1). The event will air online at FarmAid.org and on AXS TV from 8-11p (ET).

